AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Toot’n Totum announced that it’s teaming up with The Salvation Army once again for their annual “Change for the Better” campaign, scheduled to run from Nov. 10-Dec. 31 for the holiday season.

Officials detailed that Toot’n Totum will offer a “Round Up for Charity” option during checkout at every Toot’n Totum location, giving the community a chance to donate to The Salvation Army in support of its Red Kettle campaign and Angel Tree program.

The campaign funds, according to officials, will also be donated to support additional programs at Salvation Army corps in local communities across the Texas Panhandle and Lubbock throughout the year.

Officials noted that a separate donation will go toward the Angel Tree program in December, which will give team members the chance to Christmas shop for more than 75 Angel Tree Tags for local families.

Visit the Salvation Army Amarillo website to donate to the campaign or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY and specify Amarillo. Find Red Kettle locations or volunteer information by calling 806-373-6631 and follow The Salvation Army of Amarillo on Facebook to find out more about its holiday campaigns.