AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Toot’n Totum recently announced the funds that the company raised for local schools through its Spirit Pumps.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the company installed the series of Spirit Pumps throughout the region, along with parts of Kansas and Oklahoma, with logos of area schools on them to raise money for the specific school. A portion of every gallon pumped went towards helping that specific school.

According to a news release from Toot’n Totum, 18 Toot’n Totum locations raised $136,208 for area high schools through this year’s campaign. The following schools received the following amounts from this year’s campaign:

Dalhart – $14,734

Dumas – $13,128

Perryton – $11,972

Hugoton – $10,920

Tascosa – $8,566

Sunray – $8,568

Pampa -$8,260

Canyon – $7,774

Palo Duro – $7,693

Boise City – $7,559

River Road – $6,471

Caprock – $5,984

Borger – $5,735

Amarillo – $5,580

AmTech – $5,182

Stratford – $4,857

Randall – $1,942

Liberal – $982

For more information about the Spirit Pump initiative, visit Toot’n Totum’s website.