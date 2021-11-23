Toot’n Totum partners with Salvation Army during Red Kettle campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Toot’n Totum recently announced that starting Wednesday (Nov. 24), visitors will be able to donate to a local nonprofit organization while at a Toot’n Totum location.

According to a news release, Toot’n Totum is collaborating with The Salvation Army for its annual Red Kettle campaign, placing counter kettles near the registers at all locations throughout the Texas Panhandle so patrons can donate to the organization.

This includes the other approaches the Salvation Army is implementing for this year’s Red Kettle campaign. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Salvation Army will have bell ringers, as well as a virtual fundraiser option.

All the proceeds collected at Toot’n Totum locations will go towards the Red Kettle goal, as well as its annual Angel Tree program. The release states that Toot’n Totum will match the first $100 in every store throughout Amarillo and through the Texas Panhandle, as well as the locations in Oklahoma and Kansas.

The release states that the kettles will remain at Toot’n Totum locations until Jan. 1, 2022.