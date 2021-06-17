Toot’n Totum partners with Heal the City

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Toot’n Totum once again partnering with Heal the City to help those less fortunate in our city.
Toot’n Totum helped raise money to provide medical aid by selling raffle tickets.
Today, they announced the winners of the raffle and presented a check to Heal the City for the amount raised.
This year they raised more than $84,000 for the non-profit.
All of the money raised came directly from the communities in and around Amarillo.
