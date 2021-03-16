Toot’n Totum opens largest store in chain

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Toot’n Totum announced the opening of a new Toot’n Totum Travel Center located at I-40 and Lakeside Drive in Amarillo.

“The new location is by far the largest and most exciting project in our portfolio. Having spent several years in research and development, we believe it will offer amenities that are not currently found in the Amarillo market,” said Rodger Hudson, Chief Executive Officer of Toot’n Totum.

Toot’n Totum said the 24-hour facility will employ over 100 people and have services specific to the trucking industry including showers, laundry, facilities, a driver lounge, overnight parking, and dedicated OTR driver restrooms.

Toot’n Totum said the store will have 24 Valero fueling locations for automobiles, 4 RV fueling positions, and 10 diesel lanes, as well as the capacity for future electric car charging stations.