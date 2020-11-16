Toot’n Totum Counter Kettle Campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Toot’n Totum has announced it’s teaming up with The Salvation Army for the annual Red Kettle Campaign. Counter Kettles will be placed at the registers of all Toot’n Totum locations so that guests will be able to donate to The Salvation Army.

According to the announcement, “As one of the biggest Angel Tree and Red Kettle contributors, Toot’n Totum will take some of the proceeds from this campaign to shop for 130 children in The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.”

The business has also announced it will be matching the first $100 in every store throughout Amarillo and in all stores throughout the panhandles of Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

Toot’n Totum, and their team members, say they are able to give back to the community this holiday season by making sure that not Angels are forgotten and that they receive a blessed Christmas this year.

Toot’n Totum Kettles will remain at all locations until Dec. 25.

More information about finding a kettle location nearby or for volunteer opportunities, reach The Salvation Army main office at (806)373-6631 or visit the Facebook page. Secure donations can be made online at www.salvationarmytexas.org/Amarillo or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY(Specify Amarillo).