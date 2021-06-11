Toot’n Totum announces winners of Heal the City Raffle, Pay it Forward competition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Toot’n Totum announced four winners for a raffle held in partnership with Heal the City, and the four top stores in raffle ticket sales from the event.

Heal the City’s partnership raffle, said Toot’n Totum, was meant to raise funds to help provide medical aid to “those who have no opportunity for insurance and cannot receive quality medical assistance.”

“People from all over the panhandle come to Heal the City,” wrote Toot’n Totum, “and we want to make sure they can continue to be a valuable resource.”

The raffle ran from April 27 through May 17, and resulted in a record year of raffle sales for Heal the City with a reported total of $84,437.

Raffle prizes and winners, as announced by Toot’n Totum:

Gas for a Year – Justin R.

Car Washes for a Year – Marc H.

Oil Changes for a Year – Efren V.

Mitch’s BBQ for a Year – Christopher C.

During the raffle ticket sale campaign, Toot’n Totum said they hosted their own competition between the 84 participating stores. The top three stores in raffle ticket sales, and top District Manager, would receive $500 to “Pay it Forward” to an organization of their choice.

Pay it Forward winners:

Store #44 at River Rd. & Loop 335 donated to Heal the City

Store #52 at River Rd. & Willow Creek donated to Gracie’s Project

Store #59 at I-27 & 45th donated to The Wounded Warrior Project

The District Manager donated to Wild West Rehabilitation Center

Toot’n Totum expressed thanks to all who participated in the 2021 raffle.