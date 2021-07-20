Toot’n Totum announces Kids Inc. ‘Small Change, Big Impact’ campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – For the second year, Toot’n Totum announced it has joined with Kids Inc. in supporting the ‘Small Change, Big Impact’ campaign.

Spare change will be collected through all Toot’n Totum stores July 14 through Sept. 13. The change, said the company, will go directly to Kids Inc., described as serving around 15,000 kids per year in the High Plains.

Kids Inc., as described by Toot’n Totum, works to provide “quality, year-round sporting activities, while ensuring that every child who desires to participate has the opportunity to do just that.”