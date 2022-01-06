Today in History: Jan. 6, 2021, on the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As the nation remembered, in many different ways, the riot that overtook the US Capitol and sent shockwaves around the world, MyHighPlains.com compiled a look at the other top stories from Jan. 6, 2021.

Updates from the High Plains

Crime and COVID-19 made up many of the other headlines around the High Plains on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Amarillo Police Department asked the community for video footage related to the New Year’s Day murder of Orlando Kilgore. While a suspect had been arrested at the time, investigators were working to gather more information.

Four people had been shot during the incident near the Hamlet Shopping Center, drawing police to the scene just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021. Kilgore, 29, became the first homicide victim in what would prove to be a bleak and record-breaking year for the High Plains.

Meanwhile, the City of Amarillo announced during its then-regular COVID-19 community briefings that the Amarillo Public Health Department had depleted its supply of COVID-19 vaccines. The Amarillo Civic Center Complex stood as a walk-in clinic for vaccine distribution at the time, and in the wake of the deadly December 2020 surge, many were focused on receiving their second vaccine dose.

On Jan. 6, 2021, the Amarillo area was considered in Alert Status Level Red, with an Area Hospitalization Rate of 21.28% and an average of 199 new cases of COVID-19 per day.

One year later, the Amarillo area has been in Alert Status Level Red since October 2021. The City of Amarillo also discontinued its regular COVID-19 briefings in December 2021.

Jan. 5, 2022, saw an Area Hospitalization Rate of 21.43% and an addition of 617 new COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall Counties, eight deaths, and 194 recoveries.

As the Jan. 6, 2021 riots were resolved, US Representative Ronny Jackson shared his experience during the invasion of Capitol Hill with MyHighPlains.com. In the meantime, then-president Trump called out Texas Senator John Cornyn as ‘weak and ineffective’ after his public statement that he would not object to the results of the 2020 election.

Sports and Entertainment

On Jan. 6, 2021, the Boston Red Sox announced the hiring of Bianca Smith as a minor league coach, making her the first Black female coach in the history of professional baseball.

Dr. Dre, meanwhile, published an update on his recovery after suffering a brain aneurysm.

The COVID-19 Pandemic

As vaccination efforts around the US continued, Jan. 6, 2021 saw the need for clarification from health officials about the second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Many were confused about when to get a second shot, for which shots a second dose was needed, and how vaccination records were being kept by the federal government.

At the same time, despite officials working to prioritize certain groups for vaccination due to limited supply and emergency use authorizations, mishaps occurred such as a California hospital rushing to distribute over 800 vaccine doses after a refrigerator malfunction risking a spoiling of supplies.

Further, while elections in Georgia pitched a flurry of voters to the polls, then-president-elect Joe Biden said that $2,000 stimulus checks would likely be on the way to most Americans if Democrats won.

Around the US

Jan. 6, 2021, saw the success of Democrats Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in their efforts to take a slim majority in the US Senate. NewsNation reported that Tuesday that the senate control, “could be relatively smooth sailing for President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda.”

Elsewhere in the country, the Louisville Police Department fired two detectives, one who shot Breonna Taylor and another who sought the warrant that led to the deadly raid on her home. Taylor’s March 13 death became one of the cornerstone cases that fueled nationwide protests against the extrajudicial killing of Black people.

On the morning of Jan. 7, the world convened once again to begin to reckon with the riots, and wonder about the future of American democracy. A year later, with the country amid yet another surge of the COVID-19 pandemic and its people often at odds, that story continues to develop.