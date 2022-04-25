AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) provided tips on choosing the right company in case of disaster during storm season.

“Do your research ahead of time and be ready to make minor repairs while waiting for major repairs to be scheduled. There will be a long line of customers for contracting companies after a storm,” said Janna Kiehl, BBB President, “Get a list of dependable contractors so you will be ready when you need them.”

According to BBB, it’s important to choose a local company with a good track record, with the BBB website providing a list of companies with a rating to determine the status and quality of the business. In addition, the BBB website will provide bids from several companies, which you can compare and choose the best deal.

“We are ready to provide helpful information on specific industries, companies, and tips on handling your project,” said Kiehl.

BBB reminded customers to check with their insurance company about what is covered, how to file a claim and determine deductibles.

