AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Time Warp Comics announced that they will host their 55th annual stream sale to support the Amarillo Walk to End Alzheimer’s from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday on Facebook Live.

Officials stated that the stream is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Officials stated on Facebook that 20% of the funds from any book sold and 100% of the funds from unique covers of Hulk #1 done by Joe Rollman will be contributed towards the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

According to a release, Matt Henry’s team, Maggie’s’ Warriors, was established in honor of his mother who died in 2013. Maggie Henry was an elementary teacher, Girl Scout leader and, and mother. She was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s though continued working, volunteering and spending time with family.

The release stated that Rollman met Henry through Wayne’s Facebook sale, admired Henry’s artwork, and wondered if he’d be interested in doing some work for charity. Together they came up with this plan to sell original comic book covers at the Time Warp sale, donating the proceeds to the Amarillo Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

For more information, visit the Time Warp Comics Facebook Event.

