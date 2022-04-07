AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center released information regarding its upcoming Power of the Purse luncheon, featuring former Heisman Trophy Winner and former Denver Broncos Quarterback Tim Tebow as its keynote speaker.

According to a news release from the institute, the Power of the Purse luncheon will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Heritage Ballroom of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex. Officials said the purse auction begins at 10:30 a.m., the luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. and the program begins at 12:15 p.m.

Tebow currently serves as a college football analyst for ESPN after retiring from professional sports in 2021. According to the institute’s website, Tebow established his foundation in 2010, aimed at bringing faith, hope and love to those who are in need. The foundation helps children with life-threatening illnesses, helps provide surgeries to children of the Philippines and sponsors the Night to Shine event.

The purse auction will consist of donations from top designers, famous women as well as stylish locals. The release from the institute said that the fundraiser has raised more than $3.75 million for “landmark scientific investigation, important medical education and community programs.