Tim Allen, John Crist, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes among comedians at Buddy Holly Hall 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – 2022 at Buddy Holly Hall has already been set as full year of colorful events and performances. Among the list of comedians set to take the stage, according to the venue, are Tim Allen, John Crist, and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes.

Tickets for all three shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 19.

John Crist is scheduled to perform at the venue first out of the three on April 9, 2022, at 7 p.m. The show was described by Buddy Holly Hall as a part of Crist’s “Fresh Cuts” comedy tour.

“The Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour is unlike any tour we’ve ever done. It’s been quite an experience to have been off the road for almost two years and really have time to think, create and build a stand-up show that is all new, fresh and funny,” said Crist, “I recently performed at a few small venues in preparation for the tour, and fans were SO grateful to just be outside, in a social setting amongst friends. Especially with comedy, it feels like the more the world is kind of upside down, the better the comedy. There really is no better therapy than coming together for a night of laughter.”

Tim Allen will be featured at Buddy Holly Hall on May 7, 2022, for an adults-only show with doors open at 7 p.m. Allen was noted by the venue as having been honored with the People’s Choice Award for “Favorite Male Performer in a Television Series” for an unprecedented eight years in a row, following his famed series “Home Improvement.”

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes will release her upcoming memoir “Who Do I Think I Am?” on March 15, 2022, and perform at Buddy Holly Hall on June 11 as part of her book dual and stand-up comedy tour.

“A lot has changed since Covid,” said Johnson-Reyes, “For the past couple of years, I have evolved, learned, un-learned, started tasks, didn’t finish them, planted, uprooted, did too many TikTok dances, and ate all the bread my friends made. I can’t wait to share some stories from this past season and connect with old fans and new fans as we have all be on quite the adventure since 2020.”