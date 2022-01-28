CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A TikTok video gaining attention on Friday (Jan. 28) has been sent to MyHighPlains.com by dozens of viewers and depicts a student making a reference to a person holding a sign with a racial slur written on it.

In the first video, the boy references what appears to be a photo of a girl holding a sign with the N-word on it.

In a second video, the boy talks about the punishment he said that he is now facing because of posting the first video. In the second video, he said, an administrator told him the picture with the racial slur happened a long time ago.

When MyHighPlains.com reached out to Canyon ISD about the videos, a spokesman said:

“Canyon ISD declines to comment on an issue that was addressed two years ago,” Canyon Independent School District

The videos have since been deleted from TikTok.