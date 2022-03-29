AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center, tickets have been sold out for the Tuesday night Heroes & Legends Gala. However, the organization said that a waiting list has been established for tickets, and those interested can call 806-372-2873 to add their name.

The event is planned to feature former professional football legends Ed “Too Tall” Jones, Danny White, and Randy White, and was scheduled for 7 – 9 p.m. in the Civic Center Grand Plaza.

“We are thrilled our guests will enjoy this evening with these football legends, and the Bridge’s Hero, a former recipient of the full array of services offered by The Bridge, who has a riveting story to share,” said Executive Director Shelly Bohannon, “She will be speaking form her heart and on behalf of the next child who walks through The Bridge’s doors.”

The Bridge noted that it collaborates with over 80 partner agencies to aim to provide a cooperative and coordinated approach to the investigation of child abuse cases. The advocacy services and educational programs of The Bridge are free of charge.

“All proceeds from this event go towards providing services to children in the 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle,” said Bohannon, “We want to thank all the wonderful sponsors that make this event possible.”

The Bridge said that presenting sponsors of the vent include Amarillo National Bank, Caviness Beef Packers, Kimrad Transportation, High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation, Chris Scharbauer, United Supermarkets, and Walmart.

More information on the event can be found here, alongside other services and programs through The Bridge.