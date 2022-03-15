CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Both virtual and in-person tickets have been made available for the Hemphill County Beef Conference, according to the county website, which is set to run from April 26 – 27.

According to the website, the conference will be held at the Jones Pavilion at 1101 N. 6th Street in Canadian and run each day until 5 p.m. Ticket prices listed as of Tuesday included:

General Admission – $150 Price will rise to $175 on April 15

Spouse ticket – $125 Price will rise to $150 on April 15

Virtual Online – $125

All tickets can be purchased through the event’s website.

The full released schedule and more information can be found here. An overview of each day’s speakers included:

Tuesday, April 26:

8:50 a.m. Texas House District 88 Representative Ken King

9 a.m. US Congress Representative Ronny Jackson “How Politics in Washington DC are affecting our Beef Cattle Producers”

10:30 a.m. Dr. Sarah Place, Elanco “Is Ranching Really Sustainable & What’s All the Carbon Talk About”

12:15 p.m. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

2:30 p.m. Dr. Molly McAdams, CEO of Texas Beef Council “New Research to Add Value to Cow/Calf Producers Herds, Fake Meat & New TBC Promotions”

4 p.m. Jason Barber of Superior Livestock Auction “Beef Cattle Marketing Utilizing Technology”

6:30 p.m. Dr. Jack Ward, Executive Vice President & CEO of the American Hereford Association “Opportunities Ahead for Cow/Calf Producers Using Genetic Technology”



Wednesday, April 27: