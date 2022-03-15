CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Both virtual and in-person tickets have been made available for the Hemphill County Beef Conference, according to the county website, which is set to run from April 26 – 27.

According to the website, the conference will be held at the Jones Pavilion at 1101 N. 6th Street in Canadian and run each day until 5 p.m. Ticket prices listed as of Tuesday included:

  • General Admission – $150
    • Price will rise to $175 on April 15
  • Spouse ticket – $125
    • Price will rise to $150 on April 15
  • Virtual Online – $125

All tickets can be purchased through the event’s website.

The full released schedule and more information can be found here. An overview of each day’s speakers included:

Tuesday, April 26:

  • 8:50 a.m.
    • Texas House District 88 Representative Ken King
  • 9 a.m.
    • US Congress Representative Ronny Jackson
      • “How Politics in Washington DC are affecting our Beef Cattle Producers”
  • 10:30 a.m.
    • Dr. Sarah Place, Elanco
      • “Is Ranching Really Sustainable & What’s All the Carbon Talk About”
  • 12:15 p.m.
    • Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
  • 2:30 p.m.
    • Dr. Molly McAdams, CEO of Texas Beef Council
      • “New Research to Add Value to Cow/Calf Producers Herds, Fake Meat & New TBC Promotions”
  • 4 p.m.
    • Jason Barber of Superior Livestock Auction
      • “Beef Cattle Marketing Utilizing Technology”
  • 6:30 p.m.
    • Dr. Jack Ward, Executive Vice President & CEO of the American Hereford Association
      • “Opportunities Ahead for Cow/Calf Producers Using Genetic Technology”

Wednesday, April 27:

  • 8:30 a.m.
    • Justin Benavidez, Area AgriLife Extension Ag Economist
      • “Decisions Aids and How Cow/Calf Programs can Utilize Them”
  • 10 a.m.
    • Pat Shields, Capital Farm Credit
      • “Cow-Calf Business Management You can Bank On”
  • 11 a.m.
    • Dr. Ron Gill & Dr. Jason Smith, Agrilife Extension Beef Cattle Specialist
      • “Lead a panel discussion with local Ranchers on Solutions to Issues Facing Them on Day-to-Day Ranching”
  • 1 p.m.
    • Keni Thomas
  • 2 p.m.
    • Dr. Ron Gill & Dr. Jason Smith
      • “Cattle Handling Beyond the Basics”
  • 3:15 p.m.
    • Dr. Ron Gill & Dr. Jason Smith
      • “The importance of a herd bull breeding soundness exam (BSE) to reproduction in the cowherd”
  • 4:05 p.m.
    • Dr. Ron Gill & Dr. Jason Smith
      • “Evaluating cow weight and body condition & its impact on cowherd productivity and profitability”