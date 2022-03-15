CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Both virtual and in-person tickets have been made available for the Hemphill County Beef Conference, according to the county website, which is set to run from April 26 – 27.
According to the website, the conference will be held at the Jones Pavilion at 1101 N. 6th Street in Canadian and run each day until 5 p.m. Ticket prices listed as of Tuesday included:
- General Admission – $150
- Price will rise to $175 on April 15
- Spouse ticket – $125
- Price will rise to $150 on April 15
- Virtual Online – $125
All tickets can be purchased through the event’s website.
The full released schedule and more information can be found here. An overview of each day’s speakers included:
Tuesday, April 26:
- 8:50 a.m.
- Texas House District 88 Representative Ken King
- 9 a.m.
- US Congress Representative Ronny Jackson
- “How Politics in Washington DC are affecting our Beef Cattle Producers”
- 10:30 a.m.
- Dr. Sarah Place, Elanco
- “Is Ranching Really Sustainable & What’s All the Carbon Talk About”
- 12:15 p.m.
- Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
- 2:30 p.m.
- Dr. Molly McAdams, CEO of Texas Beef Council
- “New Research to Add Value to Cow/Calf Producers Herds, Fake Meat & New TBC Promotions”
- 4 p.m.
- Jason Barber of Superior Livestock Auction
- “Beef Cattle Marketing Utilizing Technology”
- 6:30 p.m.
- Dr. Jack Ward, Executive Vice President & CEO of the American Hereford Association
- “Opportunities Ahead for Cow/Calf Producers Using Genetic Technology”
Wednesday, April 27:
- 8:30 a.m.
- Justin Benavidez, Area AgriLife Extension Ag Economist
- “Decisions Aids and How Cow/Calf Programs can Utilize Them”
- 10 a.m.
- Pat Shields, Capital Farm Credit
- “Cow-Calf Business Management You can Bank On”
- 11 a.m.
- Dr. Ron Gill & Dr. Jason Smith, Agrilife Extension Beef Cattle Specialist
- “Lead a panel discussion with local Ranchers on Solutions to Issues Facing Them on Day-to-Day Ranching”
- 1 p.m.
- Keni Thomas
- 2 p.m.
- Dr. Ron Gill & Dr. Jason Smith
- “Cattle Handling Beyond the Basics”
- 3:15 p.m.
- Dr. Ron Gill & Dr. Jason Smith
- “The importance of a herd bull breeding soundness exam (BSE) to reproduction in the cowherd”
- 4:05 p.m.
- Dr. Ron Gill & Dr. Jason Smith
- “Evaluating cow weight and body condition & its impact on cowherd productivity and profitability”
