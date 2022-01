LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As part of the World Wide Tour spanning from 2021 to 2024, officials announced tickets for Bob Dylan’s March 8 show at Buddy Holly Hall will go up for sale on Friday.

“Rough and Rowdy Ways” prices, according to officials with the show, are set to go on sale on Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. CST, with prices for tickets noted as $59, $89, or $129.

Tickets and more information can be found at either BobDylan.com or BuddyHollyHall.com.