AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation said that tickets are going on sale Friday for the Friends of Fogelberg tribute concert on Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m. at the Amarillo Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

The HCHF said the tickets will cost $25 and are available at panhandletickets.com, United Supermarkets, and the Civic Center box office.

Amarillo Urology Associates will also hold a free prostate cancer screening for men ages 45 and up on Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1900 Medi Park Dr. The HCHF said walk-ins are welcome.

The HCHF said the tribute concert honors the late musician, Dan Fogelberg. Fogelberg, lost his life to prostate cancer in 2007.

A fan, Joe Coffman, started Friends of Fogelberg in 2008. Local musicians gathered together to educate and raise awareness about prostate cancer. The benefit concert raises funds for those affected by prostate cancer.

Throughout the years, musicians have expanded their set lists to include songs from other popular musicians including, The Beatles, Eagles, Nash and Young, etc. This year, songs by the late Gordon Lightfoot will be included.

According to the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation, the money raised from the benefit concert supports free annual prostate screenings.

The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation said its mission is to reduce the burden of cancer and serve the healthcare needs of residents in Amarillo and surrounding areas.

Over the years, The HCHF said 5,500 men have been screened, $350,000 has been raised, and a prostate cancer nurse navigation program has been developed in partnership with Amarillo Urology Associates.