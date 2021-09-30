Tickets available for annual Women of Distinction Award dinner

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains announced that individual tickets are now available for its annual Women of Distinction Award dinner on Thursday, October 14 at 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is taking place at the Amarillo Botanical Garden located at 1400 Streit Dr.

The Girl Scouts said it is celebrating a group of purpose-driven, leaders in business, government, education, and philanthropy who are dedicated to service and leadership.

The 2021 Women of Distinction Award Nominees are:

Woman of Distinction : Melodie Graves

: Melodie Graves Rising Star : Alyssa Harris

: Alyssa Harris Lifetime Achievement : Virginia Hill

: Virginia Hill Outstanding Community Partner : Amarillo Downtown Kiwanis

: Amarillo Downtown Kiwanis Man Enough to be a Girl Scout: Jeb Hilton

A reception will take place prior to the event from 5 to 6 p.m. for past Women of Distinction honorees, Girl Scout alums, and those interested in joining the Girl Scout alum group in Amarillo said the Girl Scouts.

Tickets to the event can be purchased here.