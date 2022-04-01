AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department reported that it responded to a two-alarm barn fire on Thursday evening, on the 4400 block of SE 25th Avenue.

According to the department, crews arrived on the scene at around 6 p.m. Thursday to find a large barn fully involved in fire. The estimated size of the structure triggered a second alarm for the blaze.

A “defensive” fire attack was used for crews to extinguish the fire, according to the Amarillo Fire Department. The fire was estimated to be under control at around 6:30 p.m., although crews remained on the scene to ensure all fire was extinguished. The structure was reported to be a total loss, collapsing as a result of the fire, but no injuries or fatalities were reported.



via the Amarillo Fire Department

The Amarillo Fire Marshal Office was reported to be investigating the cause, although the Amarillo Fire Department did not state a cause at the time of its announcement.