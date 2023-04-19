AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An estimated 100,000 thunderstorms occur in the United States each year and around 10% of the storms that occur are severe. Lightning, strong winds, hail, and tornadoes are just some things that accompany thunderstorms.

One might wonder, what is the process of thunderstorm formation? The three ingredients to form a thunderstorm are instability, moisture, and lift. KAMR Local 4’s Chief Meteorologist John Harris said storms form by different mechanisms but for the most part, there is always an updraft and downdraft.

“Updraft is the energy for a thunderstorm, it’s typically going to be heat and humidity. As the air rises, it cools and condenses and creates the cloud and then through the subsequent motion of that updraft, it will cause that cloud to build with height,” said Harris. “That process then starts the thunderstorm.”

There are actually four types of thunderstorms that occur including single-cell, multi-cell, squall line, and supercells.

“Single-cell is going to be your very basic thunderstorm; it’s going to maybe last 30 to 45 minutes,” said Senior Forecaster Douglas Weber from the National Weather Service in Amarillo.

Multi-cells are another type of thunderstorm. Weber said this type of storm has a bit more strength than single-cells and they could become severe as multi-cells can become more of a cluster of storms.

Another type of thunderstorm is a squall line. “It’s essentially a line of thunderstorms,” said Weber. “You can get some hail out of those, and very isolated tornadoes can come out of those, as well.”

Harris goes on to explain how the supercell thunderstorm is one of the most powerful.

“The supercell thunderstorm, once it develops, it typically is going to be a unique system. Usually by itself, it’s going to be discreet. It’s going to consume all the energy available to it, and probably rob from other storms, and that’s how it continues to be such a strong storm,” said Harris. “As a rule of thumb, supercell thunderstorms have to last at least six hours before they start to dissipate. They are the ones that are more than likely going to produce large hail golf ball size or larger. They’re going to put out copious amounts of rain. Strong winds we call the winds were flanking downdraft, winds, which can be dangerous winds, can be as strong as the tornado and they can also produce a tornado.”

We get all types of thunderstorms in the High Plains. Most storms commonly occur during the afternoon hours, but not always. Harris explained that thunderstorms need maximum amount of heat to form.

“Thunderstorms will develop during that peak heating of the day, so to speak,” said Harris. “Sometimes thunderstorms will develop anytime of the day, if we have the mechanisms coming in, and if the atmosphere aloft is really cold.”

No matter what time of day storms occur, it is important to know what to do when thunderstorms become severe. Most importantly, people should know the difference between a severe thunderstorm watch and a severe thunderstorm warning.

Weber said when a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect it means conditions are favorable.

“We can have a severe thunderstorm watch go out hours before thunderstorms even develop. A watch means it might happen,” said Harris. “A warning means a thunderstorm is severe, it is occurring. It’s time to stop what you’re doing and go to your place of safety.”

Severe weather season for the High Plains occurs in the middle of April through the end of June. It is never too late to have a safety plan for severe weather. Know where your place of safety is in your home, preferably a basement or a windowless interior room, closet, or hallway. Having a supplies kit on hand in case of severe weather can be very convenient.

Here is a helpful list of what a severe weather kit for a home can consist of:

First aid kit;

Flashlight;

Batteries/ Portable chargers;

Water;

Non-perishable food/snacks; and

Important documents.

“You have hours, if not minutes to prepare for the warnings,” said Weber. “And when warnings are in effect, it’s time to take action and it’s time to go to your safe area.”

To keep up with the latest forecast and severe weather, you can check in with local media, weather apps, listen to NOAA weather radio, or check the Storm Prediction Center’s website.