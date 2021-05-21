‘Thunder Over Dalhart’ happening today, Dalhart’s first airshow

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dalhart’s first airshow “Thunder Over Dalhart”, is happening this today Dalhart Municipal Airport. According to the Dalhart Chamber of Commerce, admission to the event is free, and parking is $15 pre-paid or $20 at the gate.

Gates open at 10 a.m. and performances are scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Food trucks, vendors, bounce houses, car shows and concerts will be on hand for the event. Chamber officials said preliminary performances by local participants will take place before the main event.