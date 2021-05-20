‘Thunder Over Dalhart Airshow’ coming May 22, admission is free

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s a bird, it’s definitely a plane! The Thunder Over Dalhart Airshow is happening this Saturday, May 22 at Dalhart Municipal Airport. According to the Dalhart Chamber of Commerce, this is Dalhart’s first airshow. Admission to the event is free, and parking is $15 pre-paid or $20 at the gate.

Gates open at 10 a.m. and performances are scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Food trucks, vendors, bounce houses, car shows and other family oriented activities will be on hand for the event. Chamber officials said preliminary performances by local performers will take place before the main event.

Event officials said performances will include:

A-10 Demo Team & Blastards Airshow Pyrotechnic

F/A-18 “Hornet” TacDemo Team

Patriot Parachute Team

Minijet Airshows

Devil Dog Squadron B025

David Martin Aerobatics

Mike AKA “Spanky” Gallaway Announcer/Perfomer

Viper Airshows & Cody Byrd

A-26 Lady Liberty with bomb train for kids

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, and a clear bag policy is in place for the event, according to organizers. For more information, including how to purchase pre-paid parking, click here.