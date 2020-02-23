AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Downtown Women’s Center celebrated three women who graduated from their recovery program at the First Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Feb. 23.
More than 100 women have successfully completed the DWC recovery program, which is a two to three-year program. The DWC said it is proud of the three most recent graduates: April, Brittany, and Darla.
The recovery program is to help turn women’s lives around to become better mothers and productive members of society.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- More precipitation on the way
- WATCH LIVE: Severe Weather Updates for February 23, 2020
- Three women graduate from Downtown Women’s Center recovery program
- Multiple lane closures for the upcoming week around Amarillo
- Bonham Middle School’s Science Olympiad team is going to state