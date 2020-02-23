Three women graduate from Downtown Women’s Center recovery program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Downtown Women’s Center celebrated three women who graduated from their recovery program at the First Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Feb. 23.

More than 100 women have successfully completed the DWC recovery program, which is a two to three-year program. The DWC said it is proud of the three most recent graduates: April, Brittany, and Darla.

The recovery program is to help turn women’s lives around to become better mothers and productive members of society.

