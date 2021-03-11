Three shot, one dead in Dalhart shooting

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Dalhart Police Department released that yesterday at around 5 p.m., three people were shot on the 100 block of Maple Street. One man died from the shooting, and another was transported to a Lubbock hospital.

According to the release, Dalhart Police Department, Dallam County Sheriff’s Office, AMR Ambulance and Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department responded to the shooting and found the two men laying on the ground, and a woman who had been shot in the arm. Officers found two others who were involved in the shooting inside the home, and arrested them.

The two taken into custody, said the release, were taken to the police department. The release said that statements were given from those two, as well as multiple witnesses.

The investigation is considered ongoing.