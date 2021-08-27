Three men indicted for methamphetamine-related charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Division of the Northern District of Texas released information on three separate methamphetamine-related indictments filed Thursday.

According to documents from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, the grand jury charged Adrian Sebastian Ponce with two methamphetamine charges. The first charge was a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of “a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.” The grand jury also charged Ponce with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division charged Brandon Michael Thomas with two methamphetamine charges: one count of a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of “a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.” and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Lastly, the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division charged Victor Chavez Jr. with one count of a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of “a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.”