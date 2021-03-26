Three deputies receive lifesaving award

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office said, today, Randall County Sheriff Christopher Forbis presented three deputies with lifesaving awards after receiving letters of commendation from a fire chief and an RCSO staff sergeant.

The RCSO said Canyon Fire Department Chief Dennis Gwyn commended deputies Claire Hinkle and Hunter Oliver after he saw the two deputies in action during a suspected narcotics overdose call on March 14.

The RCSO said the deputies administered CPR, chest compressions, and both mouth-to-mask and BVM respirations, followed by a dose of Narcan.

“The quick actions along with proper, high quality CPR that was given by deputies Hinkle and Oliver undoubtedly saved this patient’s life,” said Gwyn in a letter to Sheriff Forbis.

The RCSO continues saying Randall County Sheriff Patrol Staff Sergeant Colby Copeland commended Deputy Joshua Bernal for his exceptional response to a suspected overdose victim on February 27.

“I believe Deputy Bernal’s quick actions to issue Narcan assisted in saving the subject’s life. Deputy Bernal also went above and beyond by having two doses of Narcan on his person; deputies are normally only issued one dose of Narcan.” Copeland went on to give commendations to deputies Shelby Schultz, Beau Fletcher, Randy Rice, and Ronna McBroom who all assisted on that call.

Sheriff Forbis recognized each of these deputies at the ceremony today, and a copy of the letters of commendation will be saved to each of their employment files for consideration during possible promotions.