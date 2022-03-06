CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three people are dead after a crash in Carson County.

It happened around 12:00 p.m. Sunday on I-40 about eight miles east of Conway.

According to DPS, a Freightliner truck towing a semi-trailer was westbound on I-40 and slowed down due to a crash further down the road.

DPS said the driver of a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse failed to control speed and crashed into the back end of the semi-trailer. The semi-truck and trailer came to a rest in the inside lane facing west. The Traverse came to rest underneath the semi-trailer facing west.

The driver of the Chevrolet Traverse, Jeremy Lewis, 43, and both passengers, Benjamin Lewis, 18, and a 12-year-old boy of Shamrock died on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.