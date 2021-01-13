Three arrested after search warrant served in the 6500 block of E Amarillo Blvd

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department announced that on Sunday, three people were arrested after officers were dispatched to the 6500 block of E Amarillo Blvd, on a call about a suspicious vehicle.

When officers arrived, they reported they saw two men run into a house on the property. The cars, once run, were showed to belong to someone in Moore County.

The APD said it contacted Moore County who said they were taking a stolen auto report of the two vehicles, and APD contacted The Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit (PABTU) to assist.

“Attempts were made to get the two suspects out of the house without success. PABTU wrote a search warrant and assisted APD in gaining entry into the house.” stated the APD report.

Jose Alonzo Garcia Maldonado, 29, and Xavier Carlos Rodriguez, 26, were arrested for Theft of property and outstanding warrants, both booked into Potter County Jail. Adele Madero Figueroa, 39, was arrested for outstanding warrants and booked into Randall County Jail.

During the search it was reported that two stolen vehicles, tools, air compressor, gas canisters for a welder and a propane bottle along with other stolen property were located and recovered valued at approximately $97,000. Apparent cash counterfeiting equipment and counterfeit money was seized.

According to the Department, the investigation is ongoing and any information pertaining to this incident and suspects can be forwarded to PABTU Investigator Sgt. Henson 806-379-2873.