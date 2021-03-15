Three arrested after car chase north of Dumas

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A ‘large quantity’ of methamphetamine and heroin, as well as a gun, were found in a car after a chase north of Dumas on Sunday. According to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, three people were arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that on Sunday, deputies tried to make a stop on a 1999 Cadillac Deville on U.S. Highway 287, North of Dumas. The Cadillac did not stop during the pull-over attempt, and a chase ensued.

During the chase, the Sheriff’s Office said that the vehicle drove into Dumas and through residential areas in the north part of the city. Said the report, “Deputies and officers with the Dumas Police Department were able to stop the vehicle before the pursuit endangered members of the general public.”

During a search of the car after the chase was ended, the Sheriff’s Office reported that “a large quantity of methamphetamine and heroin were found in the vehicle, as well as a firearm.”

Three people – Matthew Ganik, Troy Sliger and Katelyn Caudull – were reported as arrested, and booked into the Moore County Jail on various charges.

These charges, according to the report, are pending with the 69th District Attorney’s Office.