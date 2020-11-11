Three Armstrong Volunteer Fire Fighters honor veterans

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Friends of the Armstrong County Fire Departments announced on their Facebook page, three volunteer fire fighters are walking today from the Claude Fire Department to the Washburn Fire Department.







via facebook https://www.facebook.com/FriendsArmstrongCountyFireDepartments/posts/1909286359203509

The Friends of the Armstrong Fire Departments say on their Facebook post, “If you see them along Hwy 287, please let them know you appreciate them. Happy Veteran’s Day to all Veterans… including our own First Responders that are Veterans.”

More from MyHighPlains.com: