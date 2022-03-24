AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The three Amarillo residents involved in an alleged drug-related transaction in Moore County earlier this month were officially indicted in Amarillo Federal Court Thursday.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Luis Alberto Jaramillo, Myra Nikole Martinez and Ricardo Sanchez was pulled over in Moore County after a planned drug operation in Dumas was stopped. When the vehicle Jaramillo was driving was pulled over by a deputy from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, officials found two bundles of round blue pills presumed to be Fentanyl as well as two handguns. The three individuals were then booked into the Moore County Texas Detention Center.

Sanchez

Jaramillo

Martinez

According to Amarillo Federal Court documents released Thursday, Jaramillo, Martinez and Sanchez were indicted for “conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of Fentanyl.” The group was also indicted for “possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl.”

Sanchez was indicted for an additional count, documents read. Along with the other two counts, Sanchez was indicted for being a “convicted felon in possession of a firearm.” Documents said that Sanchez was someone who had been convicted of a crime punishable with prison time for more than one year. Documents also state that the two firearms associated with the incident are required to be forfeited.