Thousands turn out for July 4th festivities in Canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Canyon held festivities for the July Fourth holiday weekend Saturday.

Whether it was the Fourth of July Independence Day Parade or Fair on the Square, Canyon had something to offer everyone.

The festivities started this morning at 7 A.M. with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Canyon Lions Club. Shortly after the Fourth of July Independence Day Parade would start making its way down 4th Street.

Roger Remlinger, the executive director of the Canyon Chamber of Commerce, said it feels good to be back.

“We couldn’t be more excited and we are ready for everybody to come down here and enjoy the day.” said Remlinger.

People from all over the High Plains turned out for the parade and lined the streets of Canyon.

Remlinger said they see an average of 30 to 50 thousand people come through Canyon during the July 4th holiday.

Mike Hill, owner of M.Art Boards said he has been coming to the event for four years and it feels fabulous to be back.

“There are a lot of people out here, man. Which is good. It’s good to see,” said Hill.

Remlinger added having the events back has been real help after not having last year’s event.

“It’s a fundraising event for us. Everything that we normally get we try to put as much as we can back into the community or the next event, so a year without fundraising was tough on us. We were helped out by our local sponsors to keep us open basically. So, being the first major fundraiser event of the year for us it’s going to help out quite a bit,” said Remlinger.

The day’s events wrap up with Fair on the Square and fireworks at Happy State Bank Stadium.

Canyon’s Fourth of July Independence Day Parade is the largest parade in the panhandle.