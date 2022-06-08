Update: 8 a.m.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office announced that traffic was being diverted around the area of Southwest 58th and Hillside, due to a power pole leaning out into the street.

Meanwhile, the Xcel Energy outage map noted that 67 outages were impacting over 8,000 customers in the Texas Panhandle as of 8 a.m.

Update: 7:30 a.m.

According to the latest information from the Xcel Energy outage map, at around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday around 50 power outages were impacting over 7,760 people across the Texas Panhandle.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), as well as Xcel Energy, thousands were impacted Wednesday morning by power outages that, at times, were caused by wind damage downing power lines.

According to the Xcel Energy power outage map, over 4,900 customers were experiencing power outages across the Texas Panhandle on Wednesday morning by around 7:15 a.m.

TxDOT officials, citing severe thunderstorm warnings from the National Weather Service, advised community members to have extra caution on the road Wednesday morning, including keeping both hands on the steering wheel and ensuring headlights on vehicles were active.

