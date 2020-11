AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Confirmed on the Xcel Energy outage map, Amarillo is currently experiencing 10 power outages, affecting 3,226 customers.

A text message was sent out informing residents that the power should be back by 2:15 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

UPDATE: As of 11:14 a.m., there are four outages reported with eight customers impacted.

To report an outage, click here.

To view the outage map, click here.