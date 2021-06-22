Thompson Pool finishing date pushed back to July 23

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During the June 22 city council meeting an update to the Thompson Park Construction was discussed.

The expected finishing date has been pushed back to July 23.

The Thompson Park pool was originally scheduled to open for Memorial Day Weekend.

The delays have been accredited to delivery delays and shortages for supplies.

Workers have also lost 42 days of work not including Sundays.

“In time I actually, in the beginning I hit for Memorial Day, there is a plaster shortage across the country, there is a cement shortage across he country, spray foam insulation, I could go on and on and on,” said Wiley Hicks Jr., Wiley Hicks Jr., Inc. General Contractors.

There is still no confirmed opening date for the pool.