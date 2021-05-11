Thompson Park Pool opening pushed back to June

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Thompson Park Pool opening has been pushed back to June.

During the City Council Meeting on May 11, officials said the Thompson Park Pool opening has been pushed back to June.

Officials had originally planned to open the pool on Memorial Day, but the winter weather in February caused work to delay said officials.

The City said the pool is expected to be completed by June 17.

