Thompson Park pool opening delayed until mid-June

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Thompson Park pool was scheduled to open on Memorial Day, but the opening has been pushed back, because of recent rainfall.

The Thompson Park pool first opened back in 1931 but was closed back in 2018 due to structural issues and for public safety.

In late 2020, the Amarillo City Council approved a $7.9 million contract to start construction on a new Thompson Park pool.

But in recent weeks, that construction ran into some delays.

“Obviously, we are at the point in the construction where the shell of the pool is ready and a lot of the stuff for the pool components are done. It’s the site work. The seven and a half inches of rain, when you try to do the deck for the pool, the landscaping and fencing it really poses a challenge,” said Director of Amarillo Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba

Kashuba said they are working with Wiley Hicks Jr. Inc, the contractor of the project to get it done as soon as they can.

“Their crews are going in early, they are working Saturdays and they are doing whatever they can. The weather just hasn’t been our friend the past couple of weeks,” added Kashuba.

Amarillo City Manager Jared Miller said since they couldn’t get the pool open for Memorial Day, they had hoped to open by Juneteenth.

“We were kind of excited, given that the pool is in the north heights that it might inadvertently and through no design have wanted to be open on juneteenth and we thought that would have been great, it would have been a great opportunity and we are really disappointed that we aren’t going to be able to hit that,” said Miller.

The City said it will continue to update people on the progress of the pool until it is open.

When completed, the new pool will include a lazy river, slides, a concession area, and a new parking area. This new pool at Thompson Park will be the largest public aquatics site in the Amarillo area.