Thompson Park Pool grand opening tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The grand opening of the Thompson Park Pool is Saturday, but getting to this point was quite the journey.

The City of Amarillo announced in December 2018 that the Thompson Park Pool, which opened in 1931, would be permanently closing.

The decision came after city officials found multiple issues that raised public safety concerns.

The community was not happy with this decision and they let the city hear their frustrations at multiple meetings.

Tony Johnson, a community activist, is one of those who made his voice heard, saying in 2018, “We need solutions, we don’t want to see this pool close. We understand it’s closed based on safety, but we need to fix whatever problem, even if we have to rebuild the pool.”

The city and the council heard the outcry from the community and approved an item to further the progress of a pool replacement in September 2019.

Just over a year since the announcement of the closure, the city set its hopes for a replacement around Memorial Day 2021.

In May 2020, the city council approved just under $8 million in certificates of obligation to fun a new Thompson Park Pool; breaking ground just four months later.

“I know this pool is going to be important in the history of our city, important in giving access to city amenities to people that live on the northside, but it’s really boiling down to me about fun and economic development,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson in January 2021.

The bumps did not stop once construction started. The grand opening was slated for Memorial Day, but workers lost 42 days of work due to weather, delivery delays, and supply shortages.

Tomorrow, all of the work comes together for the celebration of the new pool.

That grand opening ceremony will start with a ribbon-cutting at 10:30 a.m. The pool will officially open to the public at 11 a.m.