Thompson Park Pool Grand Opening set for July 24

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT ) — The City of Amarillo has announce that the grand opening for the Thompson Park Pool has been set for Saturday, July 24, at 10:30 a.m.

The city said a ribbon cutting will take place at 10:30 a.m. and doors will open for the public at 11 a.m.

“This project was highly anticipated and truly a collaboration between our city leaders and local community members. We had many members of our community help determine what this pool would look like and how it would best serve our city,” said City of Amarillo Director of Parks & Recreation Michael Kashuba. “I have no doubt that this pool will make our citizens proud and will serve our area well for many years to come.

Highlights of the new Thompson Park Pool include:

●A zero-edge entry leisure pool with sun-shelf deck; dozens of deck side spray features; a lazy river with vortex pool; two run-out slides; a Party Pavilion; two pool-side basketball hoops and toddler water table and play features.

Pricing, hours and session information can be found here.

According to the city, the new Thompson Park Pool will be one of the largest public pools of its kind in the Texas Panhandle. The original Thompson Park Pool opened its doors in 1931. Following multiple repair and renovation projects through the decades, the pool was closed due to structural issues in December 2018.