Thomas Brown’s father shares his story; hopes to inspire hope and faith in God

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kelly Brown, the father of 17-year-old Thomas Brown of Canadian, is sharing his son’s story.

It has been nearly three years since Tom went missing on Nov. 23, 2016. His remains were finally found back in January.

Now, Brown is using the heartbreaking story of Tom’s disappearance and death to inspire others by sharing his faith in God. That is exactly what he did Monday at the Amarillo Downtown Kiwanis Club.

RELATED: Remains of Missing Canadian Teen Thomas Brown Found

“I’m a father. I’ve lost my son.” Kelly Brown

“All we can do is imagine he is walking the streets of gold with the father and he is where he supposed to be,” said Brown.

Brown said talking about Tom’s life is his ministry. Despite everything, Brown said Tom’s death has allowed him to see God’s work.

“I’m a father. I’ve lost my son. All of that. That’s true and it’s heartbreaking,” Brown said. “God has stepped up…I’ve gotten to see, I’ve gotten to learn about him and learn about his, what he does and how he does it. It’s amazing.”

Brown said people sometimes get wrapped up in the case and forget who Tom was.

“Tom was a friend to, sometimes the friendless if you will. Great kid, great kid and not just because he’s my son,” Brown added. “I mean, he’s a great actor. To me, he left a legacy here on earth.”

“All we can do is imagine he is walking the streets of gold with the father and he is where he supposed to be.” kelly brown

The investigation into Tom’s death was suspended by the Texas Attorney General back in August, citing no viable evidence of foul play. Brown said he believed investigators did all they could.

RELATED: ‘No viable evidence that foul play led to the death of Thomas Brown,’ Texas Attorney General says; Investigation suspended

Brown said he does not know what happened to Tom and he does not need to know.

“I don’t know anything, I’m just hypothetical but if they arrest somebody this afternoon, more than likely I’m going to end up in Canadian texas, telling them they’re forgiven because God asked me to do that,” said Brown. “Don’t ask me why because there’s no way I could answer that.”

Brown said he will continue to tell Tom’s story because that’s what he believes God wants him to do. He will travel to Kansas next month where he will share the same story of hope and faith.

The investigation into Tom’s death is not officially closed. Officials say it is suspended pending new, credible evidence.

More from MyHighPlains.com: