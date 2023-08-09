LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech University announced the launch of the Thoma Scholars Program in partnership with Carl and Marilynn Thoma.

The program will look to support about 20 students at Texas Tech. Applications will open in the fall of 2023 for students graduating from rural high schools in the spring of 2024.

“As students from rural communities, Carl and Marilynn Thoma are uniquely positioned to understand the challenges these students face when pursuing a college degree,” said Lawrence Schovanec, Texas Tech President. “At Texas Tech, our focus has always been on providing access and opportunity. We are grateful for the Thomas’ investment in Texas Tech and future Red Raiders. Their generosity and vision will ensure more students from rural communities earn a college degree.”

TTU officials said the scholarship looks to provide higher education opportunities for rural students from the Oklahoma Panhandle, the Texas Panhandle, and eastern New Mexico who have shown “exceptional academic and leadership accomplishments.”

TTU said the two goals of the program are four-year college completion and leadership success.

Officials said those who received the scholarship will receive a financial reward that looks to help students who incur debt while pursuing a four-year undergraduate degree. The scholarship covers tuition, fees, room and board, books, an international study abroad experience and other education-related expenses.

Students who receive the award will also receive support from Texas Tech staff members and they will have opportunities that include career-aspirations coaching, on-campus programming, leadership training, and access to academic support and counseling.

More information and the application can be found on the Texas Tech University website.