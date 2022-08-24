AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Summer presented the High Plains with a range of events and activities for families to enjoy, including music, time at the pool, and camps across the city of Amarillo. However, the oncoming autumn and the return to school don’t mean the end to area fun and attractions.
Here’s a look at a few options for how to spend an afternoon, or a full day, around Amarillo during the fall.
What’s going on?
After two postponements related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Amarillo Symphony, along with numerous partner organizations, is expected to host a performance of Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Missa Solemnis,” at the end of August.
Despite the incoming end of summer, Wonderland Amusement Park will remain open on weekends through Labor Day on Sept. 5.
Full of corn, sunflowers, pumpkins, and entertainment, Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm has begun its fall season. The farm’s “Fall Days” and Giant Maze will run through the end of October.
The Amarillo Community Market is still going strong every Saturday at 1000 S. Polk Street, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The market’s 2022 season will run until Sept. 10.
The Amarillo Sod Poodles are expected to continue to present regular games throughout September, with tickets still available for purchase.
Attractions and Landmarks
- 2nd Amendment Cowboy
- The Big Texan Steak Ranch
- Cadillac Ranch
- Ozymandias on the Plains
- Palo Duro Canyon
- The Helium Monument
- The Floating Mesa
Museums and Educational Entertainment
- Amarillo Botanical Gardens
- Amarillo Museum of Art
- Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument
- Amarillo Railroad Museum
- American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum
- The Amarillo Zoo
- Bill’s Backyard Classics
- The Don Harrington Discovery Center
- Jack Sisemore RV Museum
- Kwahadi Museum of the American Indian
- Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum
- Texas Air & Space Museum
- Texas Panhandle War Memorial
- Wildcat Bluff Nature Center
Popular Venues – Sports, Music, and More
- Amarillo Civic Center Complex
- Amarillo Little Theatre, Inc.
- Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
- Hodgetown Stadium
Other Areas and Experiences
- The 6th Street Historic District on Route 66
- ‘Collect’ a Herd of High Plains Horses
- Downtown Amarillo
- The Harrington House
- Lake Meredith
- Tascosa Drive-in Theater
Upcoming Events
- The Tri-State Fair and Rodeo will run from Sept. 16 through Sept. 24.
- Amarillo Little Theater will present Guys and Dolls from Sept. 8 through Sept. 25.
- The Panhandle Kennel Club Dog Show will run from Sept. 15 through Sept. 18.
For the latest on local events, news, and weather, check with MyHighPlains.com.