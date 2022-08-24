AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Summer presented the High Plains with a range of events and activities for families to enjoy, including music, time at the pool, and camps across the city of Amarillo. However, the oncoming autumn and the return to school don’t mean the end to area fun and attractions.

Here’s a look at a few options for how to spend an afternoon, or a full day, around Amarillo during the fall.

What’s going on?

After two postponements related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Amarillo Symphony, along with numerous partner organizations, is expected to host a performance of Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Missa Solemnis,” at the end of August.

Despite the incoming end of summer, Wonderland Amusement Park will remain open on weekends through Labor Day on Sept. 5.

Full of corn, sunflowers, pumpkins, and entertainment, Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm has begun its fall season. The farm’s “Fall Days” and Giant Maze will run through the end of October.

The Amarillo Community Market is still going strong every Saturday at 1000 S. Polk Street, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The market’s 2022 season will run until Sept. 10.

The Amarillo Sod Poodles are expected to continue to present regular games throughout September, with tickets still available for purchase.

