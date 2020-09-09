ThePARC recovering from Monday’s vandalism, grateful for community

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Non-profits around our area are feeling the impacts of COVID-19. It didn’t get any better Monday when the PARC received a call that their building was vandalized.

The PARC is a non-profit that provides a safe place to go during the day, and much more, to the unhoused population in Amarillo.

“We actually got a message on our Facebook page that someone had broken our door,” the PARC Executive Director and Co-founder, Valerie Gooch, said. “They called the police for us, so by the time I got here I walked up to a shattered front door. There was glass everywhere. The door was completely knocked out, and glass was on the sidewalk.”

Gooch said they received a message on Facebook from a patron alerting them that someone had thrown a piece of asphalt threw their front door. Luckily, nothing was stolen inside and Gooch said the APD was quickly responsive.

Gooch adds her staff got the door boarded up fast or it could have been much worse.

“I am disturbed by what happened, but I’m also so grateful for the community we have here in Amarillo. It’s a community of love and hope, which is the things we’re trying to give those that are homeless. We want them to know they are loved and valued.”

Royal Glass donated a new door to the PARC on Wednesday. The organization will also host a Party at the Park, featuring The Band Monarch.

For ticket information on this event, visit theparc.net/ events.