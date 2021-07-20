CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The WT Enterprise Center is celebrating 20 years of service to the Panhandle.

The WTEC is a business incubator that allows small and growing businesses to access their resources and promote growth.

The WTEC was established in 2001 through a joint partnership between WT and the state of Texas.

About 74% of the businesses that the WTEC helps are still in business today.

“Sage Oil Vac was the first tenant in the Enterprise Center in 2002 and was very beneficial to us in marketing, sales, all aspects of our business,” said Aaron Sage CEO of Sage Oil Vac.

The speakers for the night included Walter Wendler, President of the University, and Kyla Fyre Executive Director of the WTEC.