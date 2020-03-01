The Visual Arts Scholastic Event showcases high school artists

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — High school student artists in Amarillo ISD and others from Region 16, had the chance to showcase their skills today.

Students submitted artwork for the Visual Arts Scholastic Event.

Top-rated artworks by the judges based on TEA state standards, were on display this afternoon. 10% of those top-rated pieces will advance to the state competition.

An award ceremony was hosted at Amarillo High to announce the winners from this evening.

The state VASE competition will be held in San Marcos in April.

