AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Vault Gaming Center is under new management and a new name. It is becoming The Vault Legacy. It is closed at its previous location, but The Vault Legacy will be moving to 45th and Western.

General Manager, Israel Derick, says he’s excited about the changes… “And I’m excited to head this thing. You know, we’re at the starting point, obviously, you see all the you see the stuff around the word, we’re not there yet, but we’re aiming for April 15, which is Good Friday,” Derick said.

Though it’s under a new company, you can still expect the same environment and familiar faces at the new location. Plus, you can look forward to some new additions like a lounging area, a race car gaming setup, an airsoft course, and overall more space compared to the old location.