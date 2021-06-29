The Upbeat Reporter presents ‘The Big Upbeat’ concert

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Set for Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. at Sam Houston Park, The Upbeat Reporter will present “The Big Upbeat” concert and dance event aimed to gain donations to the Amarillo Wesley Community Center and Los Barrios de Amarillo.

According to The Upbeat Reporter, the event will be a free, Christian concert featuring food, animals, the Amarillo Sod Poodles, entertainment, music, and other family oriented activities.

Bands featured in the event, according to the organization, include Christian Hip Hop band Mission Music, featuring the Worship Collective, and the praise band from Power Church. There is also expected to be special performances by DOXA Dance Ministry from the Paramount Baptist Church.