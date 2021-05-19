The United Way of Amarillo & Canyon to present Community Status Reports, today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Way of Amarillo & Canyon is set to present the 2020-2021 Community Status Report today, May 19 at 11:30 a.m., according to a news release from the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon.

The event, located at Central Church of Christ at 1401 S. Madison Street, will reveal the results of a year-long collection and assessment project highlighting the successes and challenges facing Potter and Randall Counties in the focus areas of Income, Education, Health, and Basic Needs, explained the United Way.

The United Way detailed that the report will be presented as a tool for all citizens, non-profit agencies, government and businesses to use in planning and investing in the year ahead and, participants will receive a copy of the report, an overview highlighting important trends, and issues facing our community.