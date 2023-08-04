AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon are set to host the United on the Green Golf Tournament at 11 a.m. on Sept. 7.
According to a United Way of Amarillo & Canyon press release, guests will have the chance to play a round of golf on the fairways of Ross Rogers.
Officials said teams can register for $500 and can have up to four people.
UWAC said this tournament welcomes players of all skill levels to come together for a day of friendly competition, and lunch will be provided by Tyson Foods Inc., which will provide Sonic.
Officials said the funds raised during this tournament will go towards the 2023/2024 United Way of Amarillo & Canyon Campaign.
To register or for more information regarding the tournament visit the UWAC website.
